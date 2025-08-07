Karbala’s Governor: ISIS cells linked to Israel busted

Shafaq News – Karbala

A cell affiliated with ISIS and linked to foreign entities, including Israeli intelligence, was arrested in Karbala for planning terrorist attacks targeting pilgrims during “Arbaeen”, Karbala Governor Nassif al-Khattabi revealed on Thursday. p

In a press conference, al-Khattabi revealed that more than 22 individuals involved in the operation were arrested.

“Their goal was to plan terrorist acts, detonate explosive devices, and target security forces and service convoys,” he added, noting that “one of the operations took place inside a Husseiniyah on the Karbala–Najaf road.”

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings, commemorates the end of the 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed. Millions of pilgrims travel on foot to Karbala from across Iraq and beyond to mark the occasion.