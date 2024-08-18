Iraqi security forces foil ISIS plot to poison Arbaeen pilgrims

Shaafq News/ On Sunday, a security source reported thwarting an ISIS plot targeting Arbaeen pilgrims by attempting to poison food in service tents with a dangerous substance.

According to the source, intelligence revealed that ISIS militants planned to contaminate food and beverages with unknown substances, “samples were collected and analyzed by authorities.”

The laboratory tests confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical that can cause severe poisoning when ingested or inhaled. The substance is also associated with suicide attempts, adding to the seriousness of the threat.

In response, security measures have been intensified. Authorities coordinated with service tent organizers to deploy personnel from the same tents to monitor food preparation and distribution. Additionally, security forces have been stationed near the tents to ensure safety.

The guidelines also include identifying and monitoring individuals distributing ready-made food outside the service tents, particularly those preparing it in privacy.

Millions of Shia Muslims, both local and international, participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage annually, traveling on foot to commemorate the 40-day mourning period after the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, where Imam Hussein was martyred.