ISIS symbols found in Baghdad school, suspect arrested

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have arrested a teenage suspect after discovering ISIS-related graffiti on the walls of a school in southeastern Baghdad, a security source reported on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News that security forces detained a 16-year-old suspect, identified as (A.), born in 2008, after investigations discovered that he had painted black ISIS insignia on the walls of Halima Al-Sa'diya School in the Jisr Diyala area.

Similar incidents were previously reported during December, 2024, in Al-Zaafaraniya district, southeastern Baghdad, Hawija, and Kirkuk, where authorities and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) took action.