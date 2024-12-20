Iraqi security forces capture seven ISIS militants in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Military Intelligence announced the capture of seven members of ISIS in Kirkuk province.

The Military Intelligence Directorate stated, "In accordance with directives from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to intensify intelligence efforts and eradicate terrorism and its sources, the Directorate conducted several significant operations in Kirkuk."

"The operations resulted in the arrest of seven terrorists wanted by the Iraqi judiciary under Article 4 (Terrorism) for operating within ISIS."

The statement noted that "one of the detainees was a primary transporter of personnel, weapons, equipment, and logistical supplies. The operations were based on precise intelligence provided by the Eighth Division's Intelligence Division, and the detainees were handed over to the relevant authorities per legal procedures."

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces have cordoned off the village of Khalid in Daquq, south of Kirkuk, following the raising of an ISIS flag at the gate of one of the village's schools. A security source reported to Shafaq News on Friday that the forces are conducting a search and investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

This incident mirrors a similar event about a week ago in the Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk, where the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) successfully captured the individuals responsible for raising an ISIS flag.

Despite ISIS being declared defeated in Iraq in 2017, remnants of the group continue to persist in rural and less secure areas, including Kirkuk. The presence of ISIS is largely attributed to Kirkuk's strategic location and ongoing security vacuums, which the group exploits to carry out attacks and maintain its foothold.