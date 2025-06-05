Former Defense Minister: Israel arming ISIS allies in Gaza

Shafaq News / On Thursday, former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of arming armed groups in Gaza linked to ISIS to fight Hamas.

Speaking to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, Lieberman warned that Israel is allegedly supplying weapons to ISIS-sympathizing groups in Gaza to weaken Hamas and accelerate its collapse. “This is a dangerous move,” he cautioned.

In response, the Prime Minister’s Office said that Tel Aviv is “working to defeat Hamas in various ways, based on recommendations from all security agencies,” but did not address the allegations directly.

Kan 11 reported that a militant group in southern Gaza, claiming to operate under the Palestinian Authority, had earlier this week announced its presence in areas where Israeli forces are deployed. Led by Yasser Abu Shabab, the group said in a recorded message it coordinates with the Palestinian Authority and calls on displaced residents to return to their homes.

While Lieberman claimed the group has ties to ISIS, Hamas has accused it of collaborating with Israel. Israel, meanwhile, described Abu Shabab as a former drug trafficker, and neither the Palestinian Authority nor Fatah commented on his role.

Footage from southern Gaza showed the groups’ fighters setting up tents and distributing aid to local families in areas controlled by Israeli forces. The group also invited media outlets to cover its activities.