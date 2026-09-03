Shafaq News- Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday there was a “chance to reach a peace agreement” to end the war in Ukraine, but Moscow and Kyiv would ultimately have to resolve the conflict themselves.

Speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, Putin said several countries, including the United States and China, were prepared to support efforts toward a settlement. He said US President Donald Trump was ready to work “constructively and positively” toward peace in Ukraine.

“Ultimately, the two countries involved in the conflict —Russia and Ukraine— must resolve the problem,” Putin said.

Putin also repeated his accusation that Kyiv was engaging in “state terrorism” and dismissed Ukrainian warnings about growing risks to civilian aircraft in Russian airspace.

Ukraine has formally notified the International Civil Aviation Organization of what it says are growing risks to civilian flights in Russian airspace and called on the agency to recommend restrictions to member states, citing increased military and drone activity. Moscow has rejected the warnings and its aviation system continues to operate normally.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, triggering Europe’s largest armed conflict since World War II. By the end of July 2026, the United Nations had verified more than 16,800 civilian deaths and around 49,000 injuries in Ukraine, while warning that the actual toll was likely considerably higher.