Shafaq News-Tehran

Iran’s Army Ground Force has deployed units along the country’s borders and placed them on alert to respond to any potential threat, Tasnim agency reported on Thursday, citing the force’s commander.

Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that it was maintaining a strict blockade of Iran and had diverted 86 commercial vessels since the blockade resumed on July 14.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that President Donald Trump supports the idea of declaring that the war on Iran is over.