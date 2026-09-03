Shafaq News– Baghdad

The Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad sentenced three people to 15 years in prison each on Thursday under Iraq’s anti-terrorism law for launching Katyusha rockets at the K1 military base in Kirkuk province.

The court identified the defendants as Abbas Qasim Abbas, Mahdi Firas Mustafa and Abdullah Zain al-Abideen Haider.

According to the ruling, the defendants launched Katyusha rockets at K1 base in the Al-Yayji area of Kirkuk, with the rockets landing near an Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service regiment and the French contingent serving with the international coalition.

The court found that “the attack was intended to undermine security and stability in Iraq and spread fear among civilians for terrorist purposes.”