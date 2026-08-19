Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said his visit to Baghdad will center on strengthening security cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

Ghalibaf, who arrived in the Iraqi capital on Wednesday, described ties between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples as historic and unbreakable, citing their shared border, opposition to foreign interference, and “a common destiny as grounds for closer cooperation."

Read more: Iraq in talks with US-Iran over Hormuz oil shipments

An informed source told Shafaq News that the high-level Iranian delegation led by Ghalibaf would cover political, security, and economic issues. A key issue, the source said, is securing passage for Iraqi oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which more than 90% of Iraqi oil is exported.

The delegation will also address efforts to bring the weapons of Iraqi armed factions under exclusive state control, the source said, and will convey the Iranian government's position on the steps Baghdad has taken toward that goal.

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