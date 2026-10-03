Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude grades ended the week down more than 7%, despite both rising $4.94 per barrel in the final trading session.

Basrah Heavy gained 7.08% in the latest session to $74.75 per barrel, ending the week down $6.32, or 7.80%, from $81.07 at the start of the week.

Basrah Medium also rose $4.94, or 6.76%, to $78.05 per barrel, posting a weekly loss of $6.32, or 7.49%, from $84.37.

In global markets, US West Texas Intermediate fell $2.81, or 3.03%, to $90.06 per barrel, while Brent crude declined $1.76, or 1.72%, to $100.55.