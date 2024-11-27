Basrah crude prices drop despite steady global oil markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrah crude declined, as global oil markets remained stable.

Basrah Heavy fell by $1.33 to $68.5 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped by $1.33 to $71.20 per barrel.

The global oil market held steady as traders assessed the potential impact of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which could ease regional tensions but remains under scrutiny.

By 04:15 GMT, Brent crude futures rose 5 cents to $72.86 a barrel, and US WTI crude futures increased by 3 cents to $68.80 a barrel.