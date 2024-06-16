Basrah among the world's hottest cities in past 24 hours

Shafaq News/ Basrah in southern Iraq ranked among the world's hottest cities in the last 24 hours, according to data from the California-based station "Weather Underground."

Salah, Algeria, recorded the highest global temperature at 48 degrees Celsius (118.4 degrees Fahrenheit), followed by el-Kharga, Egypt at 47.5 degrees Celsius (117.5 degrees Fahrenheit), and Abadan, Iran, also at 47.5 degrees Celsius (117.5 degrees Fahrenheit).

Basrah ranked 11th globally, recording a temperature of 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The heatwave can cause an increase in heatstroke cases, particularly among vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses. It can also lead to a rise in electricity consumption due to increased air conditioner usage.