Shafaq News- Washington

Top US national security aides discussed next steps in the Iran war and the Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen for hours at Camp David on Friday, Axios reported, citing three US officials.

One official told Axios that “things were decided or at least deeply discussed” in the meeting chaired by Vice President JD Vance and attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.

With negotiations stalled, US President Donald Trump is considering renewed major combat operations against Iran, the outlet reported. While his advisers were meeting on Friday, Trump declined to disclose his “next move” when asked by reporters.

Iran is preparing a more forceful response if the United States resumes large-scale military attacks, while continuing a diplomatic push, Reuters separately reported, citing sources.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that Saudi Arabia was asking Trump to join its planned offensive against the Houthis and urging him to conduct airstrikes against the group. Reuters said the offensive could mobilize more than 100,000 Yemeni troops, with a key objective of reversing Houthi gains after the group advanced down the coast and seized Bab el-Mandeb.

On October 2, a military spokesperson for Yemen’s internationally recognized government said warplanes had carried out 20 strikes targeting Houthi movements, personnel, vehicles, and military equipment in Taiz province.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar earlier said Iran had suggested political engagement with the Houthis as an alternative to military action, an idea Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan would discuss at an emergency meeting in Riyadh next week.