Trump to block Hormuz after accusing Iran of closure

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the US Navy to begin blocking shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran failed in Islamabad.

On Truth Social, Trump explained that US forces would interdict vessels entering or leaving the waterway and target ships paying what he described as “illegal tolls” to Iran. US forces would also clear mines allegedly laid by Iran.

He argued that Iran had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20% of global oil shipments, causing “anxiety, dislocation, and pain” across global markets, and accused Tehran of using threats of sea mines to restrict shipping, calling the situation “world extortion.”

The blockade would begin shortly, he signaled, noting that “other countries” could join the effort.

Trump claimed that the talks failed over what he described as the only point that mattered, Iran’s nuclear program, as Tehran remains unwilling to abandon its nuclear ambitions. The Pakistan-mediated negotiations lasted nearly a full day and were framed as a critical attempt to reach a framework, but ended without a breakthrough.

A two-week ceasefire agreed on April 8 to allow negotiations remains in place, though neither side has clarified whether it will hold following the collapse of the talks.