US-Iran negotiations fail in Islamabad

Shafaq News- Islamabad

US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said talks with Iran ended without agreement after marathon negotiations in Pakistan, citing Tehran’s refusal to commit to abandoning nuclear weapons.

Vance told reporters, “We leave here with a very simple proposal… our final and best offer,” adding that Washington is awaiting Iran’s response.

While he did not clarify the terms of the final proposal, Vance explained that the United States, requires a “clear commitment” that Iran will not pursue a nuclear weapon or the capability to rapidly develop one.

Iranian state media confirmed the failure, saying the two sides “have not yet reached an agreement” after nearly 24 hours of talks, blaming what it described as US “excessive demands and ambitions.” The Iranian delegation resisted US attempts to secure concessions it “failed to gain in the war,” including on the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of nuclear materials.

Before the talks concluded, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said negotiations had been intensive and covered key issues including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear program, sanctions relief, war reparations, and ending the conflict, adding that progress depended on US “seriousness” and respect for Iran’s rights.

The negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, ran for nearly a full day and were described by Iranian media as a critical attempt to reach a framework, but ended without a breakthrough. A two-week ceasefire agreed on April 8 to allow negotiations remains in place, though neither Washington nor Tehran clarified whether it will hold following the failure of the talks.