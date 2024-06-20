Iranian presidential candidate Ghalibaf refutes withdrawal rumors

Shafaq News/ The campaign of Iranian hardline presidential candidate Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has dismissed reports suggesting he plans to withdraw from the upcoming presidential election on June 28.

"The rumors about Ghalibaf's withdrawal from the election are completely baseless," campaign spokesperson Mohammad Anvar Bijarzadeh stated on Tuesday. "It is unfortunate that some media outlets and individuals associated with other candidates are spreading such false information, showing a disregard for professional ethics."

Bijarzadeh said that Ghalibaf, currently the Iranian parliament speaker, remains committed to his candidacy. "Ghalibaf has no intention of stepping down from the presidential race. We hope that the representatives of other candidates will act in ways that enhance public participation in the elections," he added.

Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran and senior officer in the Revolutionary Guards, is among the six candidates approved to run in the election. The roster includes other hardliners such as Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, alongside reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian.