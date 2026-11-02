Shafaq News- Tehran

An oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine in a “restricted and unsafe” area east of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian navy said on Monday.

In a statement, the navy said the tanker had switched off its navigation systems, urging tanker owners to heed the fate of vessels that disabled their identification systems to cross prohibited areas.

Sailing through high-risk waters without coordination could result in mine strikes and fires, it warned.

Earlier today, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported that a tanker traveling southeast through the Arabian Gulf was struck by two unidentified projectiles on its port side, about 72 nautical miles east of Saudi Arabia's Ras Al-Khafji. All crew members were accounted for, and no environmental impact had been reported, the agency said.

UKMTO WARNING 192-26 Click here to view the full warning⤵️ https://t.co/ajUF17Fa2w #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/lv9hNEFBn6 — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 2, 2026

Iran has restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli war against the country began on February 28. On October 28, US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that all internationally recognized primary transit routes through the strait remained clear of naval mines, rejecting Iranian reports of commercial vessels striking mines.