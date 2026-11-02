Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former Iraqi parliament speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani is being sued over payments allegedly owed for election campaign advertising work, an informed source told Shafaq News, with a Baghdad court set to hear the case on Nov. 23.

The lawsuit was filed with the Karkh Court of First Instance by Mumin Mustafa Mahmoud. Al-Mashhadani has been summoned to appear in person or through a lawyer, and the court will proceed in his absence if he does not.

Al-Mashhadani could not immediately be reached for comment.