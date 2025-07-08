Iraq Parliament reconvenes for critical final term

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani urged all lawmakers to resume attendance as the final term of the current parliamentary cycle begins.

Addressing political blocs, their leaders, members, and independent deputies, al-Mashhadani emphasized the urgent need for unity and cooperation. “It is our national duty to work together and ensure the passage of important laws that serve the interests of the Iraqi people,” he noted, stressing the importance of a stable legislative process during this critical phase.

He also called on lawmakers to prioritize the country’s broader interests, setting aside political differences to support Iraq’s democratic path ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025.

Earlier today, a parliamentary source informed Shafaq News that the Council of Representatives plans to hold its next session on Saturday, July 12, marking the start of the final legislative term.

The source also added that this session follows the end of the parliamentary recess on Wednesday, July 9, with lawmakers expected to pass several key laws, including securing a quorum to vote on repealing the Khor Abdullah agreement.