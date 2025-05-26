Iraq’s Parliament to advance electoral framework

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Parliament Presidency announced it will convene exceptional sessions during the current legislative recess to finalize key legal requirements tied to the upcoming national elections.

In a statement, the Presidency said discussions focused on “creating a conducive political and legislative environment to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.”

Lawmakers have been called to prepare for special sittings in the second month of the recess to accelerate the passage of essential electoral and governance-related legislation.

Iraq is scheduled to conduct the Parliamentary elections in November 2025.