Iraqi Parliament to hold extraordinary session on Sunday over IHEC-related issue

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani announced, on Thursday, an extraordinary session set for Sunday, January 5, 2024, to deliberate on extending the term of the Independent High Electoral Commission’s (IHEC) Board of Commissioners.

The Speaker's media office stated that Al-Mashhadani's call, “based on Article 58 (First) of the Constitution and Article 34 (Third) of Parliament's internal regulations, aims to address the imminent expiration of the IHEC Board of Commissioners' term, following a request from the Board under Article 7 (First) of the amended Independent High Electoral Commission Law No. 31 of 2019.”

Notably, the legal term of the Independent High Electoral Commission expires on January 7, 2025, according to a parliamentary source speaking to Shafaq News Agency.