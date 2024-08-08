IHEC confirms new MP following lawmaker's death

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq (IHEC) announced, on Thursday, that Hamid Jassim Mohammad Kassar al-Zobaie, a candidate from the "Taqadum" Alliance, will occupy the parliamentary seat left vacant by the late MP Ghandi Mohammad Abdul Karim Abdul Qader. According to an official document signed by the Commission's Secretary, Counselor Fattah Mohammad Hussein Saeed, the decision was made by a majority vote of the Council members on August 8. On Sunday, MP Gandhi al-Kassnazan, 52, passed away due to a heart attack. He was a follower of the Kassnazan Sufi order.