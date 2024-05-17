Iraq’s Parliament braces for new speaker election amid Al-Issawi vs. Al-Mashhadani showdown

Shafaq News/ Political circles in Iraq’s parliamentary corridors are abuzz with anticipation for tomorrow’s session, set to elect a new Speaker after the removal of Mohammed al-Halbousi nearly six months ago. Debates are rife over whether Mahmoud al-Mashhadani or Salem al-Issawi will take precedence.

Al-Issawi seems to have the upper hand, backed by the Shiite “Coordination Framework” and supported as a candidate by the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada) led by Khamis al-Khanjar. However, the Progress Party (Taqadum) led my Al-Halbousi insists that the Speaker should be from their ranks, throwing their weight behind Mahmoud al-Mashhadani for the coveted position.

In a late-night development on Sunday, Al-Sadara parliamentary bloc officially declared its alignment with Taqadum, as stated in a press release received by Shafaq News agency.

Comprising four deputies: Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Talal al-Zobaie, Khaled al-Obaidi, and Mohammed Nouri Abdel-Rabeh, Al-Sadara bloc’s decision marks a significant political maneuver.

Following this announcement, a political insider disclosed to Shafaq News that both the Taqadum and Al-Sadara have put forward Mahmoud al-Mashhadani as their nominee for the parliamentary presidency.

According to sources familiar with the matter, al-Halbousi’s endorsement of al-Mashhadani’s candidacy prompted Talal al-Zobaie to step back, leaving al-Mashhadani as the primary contender against Salem al-Issawi.

Today, the parliament issued a brief statement confirming that the election for the new Speaker is scheduled for next Saturday.

Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, aged 75 and former Iraqi parliament Speaker from 2006 to 2009, emerges as the State of Law Coalition’s nominee for parliament presidency, as confirmed by the Fatah Alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri last Wednesday.

The alliance shift between Al-Sadara bloc, including al-Mashhadani, and the Progress bloc alters the Speaker of the House election landscape. This strategic move, bolstered by a parliamentary Sunni majority and influential Sunni leaders, marks a pivotal moment, according to Fatah leader Mahmoud al-Hiyani.

Recent developments in Iraq’s parliamentary landscape have shifted the majority of the Coordination Framework’s support towards al-Mashhadani as the favored candidate for Speaker of the Parliament, as revealed by al-Hiyani.

The Coordination Framework, primarily backing the Sunni bloc with a significant share of parliamentary seats, is aligning with political norms by endorsing al-Mashhadani.

Highlighting the significance, al-Hiyani stated, “Al-Mashhadani represents Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition, with al-Maliki wielding substantial influence within the Coordination Framework. As a result, a majority of the Framework's factions are poised to support al-Mashhadani during the upcoming parliamentary session slated for Saturday, dedicated to electing the Speaker of the Parliament.”

Traditionally, the Speaker’s role in Iraq’s political framework is earmarked for the Sunni segment, continuing a precedent established since the country’s political restructuring post-2003. Conversely, the Prime Minister’s position is traditionally held by Shia representatives, with the Presidency reserved for Kurdish leadership.

Anticipation is mounting for the Saturday session, marked for electing a new Speaker of the Parliament. This follows four prior unsuccessful attempts to resolve the Speaker’s selection, with consensus elusive due to Sunni factionalism and the Coordination Framework’s insistence on new nominations or retaining Mohsen al-Mandalawi as the acting Speaker.