Iraq’s Al-Sudani arrives in Parliament with three ministers

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived at the Parliament department.

Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani received Al-Sudani, accompanied by Planning Minister Mohammed Tameem, Interior Minister Abdul-Amir-Al-Shammari, and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

At the start of the hosting session, Parliament voted to make it "confidential" regarding security matters.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's media office, “Al-Sudani outlines, during the Council of Representatives session, the government’s policies and measures to address regional challenges and developments since the events of October 7, 2023.” The PM further clarified the justifications for amending the Federal Budget Law.

Notably, the Iraqi Parliament is hosting Al-Sudani at his request to discuss the government’s policies and the measures taken to address the ongoing challenges and regional developments.

“The session will also focus on the priorities and key aspects of the government program, review the progress made to date, and discuss the essential legislation necessary to fulfill the objectives of the development plans,” the PM's media office affirmed.

According to the Parliamentary Legal Committee, the session will address the country’s security and military situation, particularly in light of developments in Syria. The PM will brief Parliament on the government's military preparedness for any emergencies at the Iraqi borders.