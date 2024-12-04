Iraqi Parliament to host PM Al-Sudani for key discussions on security

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament confirmed that it will host Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, upon his request, to discuss several issues.

The Parliament stated, "The PM's hosting reflects Parliament's commitment to monitoring the government program and addressing priorities like security, the economy, public services, and recent local and international developments."

On Tuesday, MP Dara Hama Ahmed, a member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, told our agency that the Parliament will host al-Sudani on Wednesday to discuss the country’s security and military situation, particularly in light of developments in Syria. The PM will brief Parliament on the government's military preparedness for any emergencies at the Iraqi borders.

Today's discussions come amid heightened fears of the Syrian conflict spilling over into Iraq, despite increased security measures along the border. The northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib have been engulfed in intensified fighting since last Wednesday, with observers describing it as the most violent escalation in years. The attacks, spearheaded by militant factions including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra), have extended into Hama province.

In response, the Iraqi Prime Minister affirmed that “Iraq will not just stand by in the face of the grave repercussions unfolding in Syria, particularly acts of ethnic cleansing targeting various components and sects.”