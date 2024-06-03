Iraqi PM calls on Parliament to support government's legislative and oversight efforts

Shafaq News / On Monday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani urged the Iraqi Parliament to strengthen the government's efforts by enhancing legislative and oversight activities.

This call came following the parliamentary vote on the 2024 budget. Al-Sudani emphasized that "there will be no compromises at the expense of the people."

"With great appreciation and pride, we commend the responsible decision taken by the esteemed Council of Representatives in approving the budget tables for the year 2024, related to Law No. 13 of 2023, the Federal Budget Law of the Republic of Iraq for the Fiscal Years 2023, 2024, and 2025," the Prime Minister’s media office quoted the PM as saying.

"We express our gratitude and appreciation for the efforts of the Presidency of the Council of Representatives, the political parties, the parliamentary committees, and the Finance Committee, which complemented the governmental effort in drafting and approving the budget tables (A, B, C, D, E, F)."

The PM continued, "We reaffirm our commitment to implementing the government program, approved by the Council of Representatives and supported by political forces, to achieve the targeted objectives and fulfill the priorities that reflect the aspirations and demands of the Iraqi people."

"We call upon the Council of Representatives and provincial councils to support the government’s work through their legislative and oversight efforts. These efforts are seen by our institutions as essential support, providing guidance for the right path and safeguarding against corruption, deviation, and failure. We have pledged to our people that there will be no delays or compromises at the expense of their interests. We will ensure the protection of public funds and the provision of services in all forms."

"We ask Almighty God for success, guidance, and our people's satisfaction."

Earlier today, the Iraqi Parliament voted on the 2024 budget tables. In the hours leading up to the vote, there was significant debate within the Parliamentary Finance Committee, resulting in the budget tables being voted on twice due to disagreements.

Saad Al-Toubi, a member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, confirmed that the committee had voted on the federal budget tables for 2024 without making any changes.

He noted that two trillion IQD were allocated for transfers between spending categories.

During a press conference held by its members following the parliamentary vote, the committee stated that "student grants for university and school students have been secured, and allocations for employees have been increased by four trillion IQD to secure salaries for employees, new hires, retirees, and to implement contract terms and appointments, including those whose contracts were canceled."

The committee noted the allocation of "1.25 trillion IQD to secure the increased salaries for retirees," announcing the provision of "funds for the end-of-service bonuses for both civil and military retirees."

The Finance Committee confirmed "an increase in social welfare allocations to include more than 650,000 new families," and highlighted "an increase in the capital of the Real Estate Bank by 500 billion IQD to cover housing loan requests from citizens."

Additionally, the committee allocated five trillion IQD to secure the dues of farmers for the purchase of wheat and barley crops.

In June 2023, Parliament approved the Federal Budget Law for 2023-2025, totaling 197 trillion dinars, with a deficit of 63 trillion dinars, approximately one-third of the budget.

PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani revealed that the 2024 revenues are around 144 trillion and expenses are at 210 trillion, leaving a deficit of 63 trillion dinars.