Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Angry protesters blocked the main highway connecting Kirkuk and Erbil near Altun Kupri on Monday over high private generator subscription fees, while generator owners shut down their units in protest against a provincial council decision to reduce prices.

The blockade left hundreds of trucks and cars stranded, with long queues forming along the highway and traffic between the two provinces brought to a standstill in both directions.

Protester Mahmoud Zaki told Shafaq News that residents had taken to the streets because generator fees were placing an additional financial burden on households, particularly low-income families.

Another demonstrator, Hassan Jalil, called on local authorities to introduce more affordable rates and respond to residents' demands.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that private generator owners had collectively shut down their units in opposition to the Kirkuk Provincial Council's decision to reduce the monthly subscription price from 18,000 dinars(about $10.73) to 13,000 dinars (about $7.75) per ampere.

Earlier on Monday, the council approved the lower rate through the end of November, following protests over generator prices the previous evening.

Council Chairman Mohammed Ibrahim al-Hafidh said the decision was part of broader measures to regulate private generators and address fuel supply problems.

The council also agreed to formally request a 30% increase in Kirkuk's oil and gas allocations from the federal Oil Ministry.