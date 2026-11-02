Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's local organizing committee is expected to meet Asian Football Confederation (AFC) representatives on November 15 to review preparations for the 2027 Asian Cup amid uncertainty over a possible postponement, Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the AFC has made no decision to postpone the tournament, and preparations are continuing for its scheduled January 7 to February 5 date, but the planned meeting would assess regional developments and their implications for the competition before determining the next steps.

The planned review follows Houthi (Ansarallah) attacks on Saudi Arabia that have disrupted sporting events and raised concerns about the tournament's security. AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said on October 14 that the competition could be postponed to 2028 if necessary, adding that the confederation could wait until the end of November before making a decision.

Separately, sports outlet Winwin reported on October 31, citing unnamed sources, that the competition was moving toward a one-year postponement, although no official decision had been announced. Saudi Arabia's local organizing committee said on October 15 that preparations remained on schedule, while Japan Football Association President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said on October 23 that Saudi officials had emphasized the safety of players and spectators.

Despite the uncertainty, the AFC finalized the tournament's match schedule on October 26, confirming Saudi Arabia's opening fixture against Palestine at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh. The 24-team competition is scheduled across eight stadiums in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al-Khobar, marking Saudi Arabia's first time hosting the continental championship.