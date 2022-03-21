PM Barzani condemns Houthi attack on Saudi energy facilities

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, denounced the attack on Saudi energy and water desalination facilities by the Houthi group.

PM Barzani said in a statement today, "I condemn today’s attacks on Saudi Arabia. These repeated attacks — on vital civilian infrastructure threaten to destabilize the wider region."

"We are in full solidarity with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia", he added.

Drone strikes hit a petroleum products distribution terminal in the southern Jizan region, a natural gas plant, and the Yasref refinery in the Red Sea port of Yanbu, the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia said in a statement.