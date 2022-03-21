Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani condemns Houthi attack on Saudi energy facilities

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-21T10:19:24+0000
PM Barzani condemns Houthi attack on Saudi energy facilities

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, denounced the attack on Saudi energy and water desalination facilities by the Houthi group.

PM Barzani said in a statement today, "I condemn today’s attacks on Saudi Arabia. These repeated attacks — on vital civilian infrastructure threaten to destabilize the wider region."

"We are in full solidarity with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia", he added.

Drone strikes hit a petroleum products distribution terminal in the southern Jizan region, a natural gas plant, and the Yasref refinery in the Red Sea port of Yanbu, the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

related

Kurdistan's ninth cabinet held its weekly meeting chaired by PM Barzani

Date: 2021-05-05 17:49:00
Kurdistan's ninth cabinet held its weekly meeting chaired by PM Barzani

PM Barzani meets Bogdanov in Erbil

Date: 2021-12-01 16:05:47
PM Barzani meets Bogdanov in Erbil

Kurdistan region to secure permanent allocations for 5000 teachers

Date: 2020-10-25 15:30:27
Kurdistan region to secure permanent allocations for 5000 teachers

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister receives the new Italian Consul General

Date: 2021-11-11 14:36:20
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister receives the new Italian Consul General

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister thanks the US ambassador for his efforts in approving the budget law

Date: 2021-04-12 10:50:56
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister thanks the US ambassador for his efforts in approving the budget law

Outgoing EU ambassador to PM Barzani: EU is committed to supporting Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-01 12:41:49
Outgoing EU ambassador to PM Barzani: EU is committed to supporting Kurdistan

PM Barzani: FSC's ruling violated the Kurdish people's rights

Date: 2022-03-03 08:52:43
PM Barzani: FSC's ruling violated the Kurdish people's rights

PM Barzani meets the Global Coalition chief

Date: 2021-11-24 14:51:51
PM Barzani meets the Global Coalition chief