Yemen Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities, refinery output hit

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-20T18:08:43+0000
Yemen Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities, refinery output hit

Shafaq News / Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group fired missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities, causing a temporary drop in output at a refinery but no casualties, the Saudi energy ministry and state media said on Sunday.

Drone strikes hit a petroleum products distribution terminal in the southern Jizan region, a natural gas plant and the Yasref refinery in the Red Sea port of Yanbu, the ministry said in a statement.

"The assault on Yasref facilities has led to a temporary reduction in the refinery's production, which will be compensated for from the inventory," it said, referring to Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec).

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told a call about the firm's earnings there was no impact from the attacks on its supply to customers.

The Saudi-led military coalition that has been battling the Houthis in Yemen for seven years said the assaults on Saturday night and Sunday morning had also targeted a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq, a power station in Dhahran al Janub and a gas facility in Khamis Mushait.

Later on Sunday, another Aramco distribution plant was attacked in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, leading to a fire in one of the tanks, according to the Saudi-led coalition. The fire was controlled and did not result in any casualties, it said. 

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group had fired ballistic and winged missiles as well as drones at Aramco facilities in the capital Riyadh, Yanbu and "other areas," followed by attacks on "vital targets" in other Saudi regions.

(Reuters)

