Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Saudi-led coalition sets deadline for Houthi weapons withdrawal from Sanaa airport -Al Arabiya

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-26T15:14:27+0000
Saudi-led coalition sets deadline for Houthi weapons withdrawal from Sanaa airport -Al Arabiya

Shafaq News/ The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Saturday set the Iran-aligned group Houthis a three-hour deadline to withdraw weapons from the airport of Sanaa and from two ports on the Red Sea, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Retaining weapons in the Yemeni capital's airport and the ports of Hodeidah and Saleef would "end their status" as safe regions not to be targeted by coalition air strikes, it said, without saying exactly at what time the deadline would expire.

The coalition said earlier on Saturday it was carrying out air strikes on Sanaa and Hodeidah in reaction to Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government in late 2014.

The conflict, widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

related

Houthis wage four attacks against Saudi Arabia

Date: 2022-03-20 07:49:28
Houthis wage four attacks against Saudi Arabia

Yemen Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities, refinery output hit

Date: 2022-03-20 18:08:43
Yemen Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities, refinery output hit

Houthis launch large-scale drone attacks at Saudi cities, Aramco facilities

Date: 2021-11-20 15:24:59
Houthis launch large-scale drone attacks at Saudi cities, Aramco facilities

KSA to spend $140m on film about the battle of Dhi Qar

Date: 2022-02-15 07:29:53
KSA to spend $140m on film about the battle of Dhi Qar

Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince and Pompeo in Saudi Arabia

Date: 2020-11-23 08:28:42
Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince and Pompeo in Saudi Arabia

Israel should provide Saudi Arabia with Iron Dome batteries, Senior Research Fellow

Date: 2021-03-22 12:27:54
Israel should provide Saudi Arabia with Iron Dome batteries, Senior Research Fellow

Yemen's Houthis: we fired rockets at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Date: 2021-03-04 06:48:18
Yemen's Houthis: we fired rockets at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia, Kosovo sanctioned entities for links with Lebanon's military group Hezbollah.

Date: 2021-10-27 21:22:28
Saudi Arabia, Kosovo sanctioned entities for links with Lebanon's military group Hezbollah.