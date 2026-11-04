Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said it arrested a high-value ISIS suspect in Kirkuk province on Wednesday.

The arrest was made under a judicial warrant, and legal proceedings against the suspect are underway.

Last month, ISIS militants attacked Iraqi security positions near Al-Bargliya–Al-Danadish village in Hawija on two consecutive days, killing a Federal Police officer and wounding four others. The assailants also targeted thermal surveillance equipment used to monitor rural areas at night.

ISIS members also abducted a civilian in late October from Al-Sayha village in Hawija district, taking advantage of poor visibility during adverse weather, a local source told Shafaq News.

Read more: ISIS attacks in Kirkuk test Iraq’s post-coalition security