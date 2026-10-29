Shafaq News- Kirkuk

ISIS militants abducted a civilian from Al-Sayha village in Kirkuk’s Hawija district late Wednesday, taking advantage of poor visibility caused by adverse weather, a local source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Further details remain unclear, while security forces are searching for the missing resident and tracking the kidnappers’ possible escape routes.

Earlier this month, ISIS militants attacked Iraqi security positions near Al-Bargliya–Al-Danadish village in Hawija on two consecutive days, killing a Federal Police officer and wounding four others. The assailants also targeted thermal surveillance equipment used to monitor rural areas at night.

Read more: ISIS attacks in Kirkuk test Iraq’s post-coalition security