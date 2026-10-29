Shafaq News- Amman/ Baghdad

Iraq’s national judo team secured three medals —one silver and two bronze— on the opening day of the Amman Asian Open 2026 in Jordan.

Mohammed Sattar earned silver in the men’s 73kg category after reaching the final, while teammate Hussein Raad took bronze in the same division.

Maryam Hamed added another bronze for Iraq in the women’s 52kg category.

According to the International Judo Federation (IJF), the tournament runs from October 28 to 29, featuring 129 judokas from 22 countries, including 80 men and 49 women.