Shafaq News- Erbil

Six more young men from the Raparin administration who had been held in Libya returned safely to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq early Thursday, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC) said, adding that, according to its figures, use of the Libyan migration route has fallen by 87% in recent months.

The six arrived at Erbil International Airport accompanied by a representative of the KRG’s Department of Foreign Relations, according to a JCC statement. Airport medical teams examined and treated them before Interior Ministry teams handed them over to their families.

Fourteen more young men from the area have been located in Libyan prisons. The Department of Foreign Relations has begun procedures to free them, and they are expected to return in the coming days once the paperwork is complete, the JCC said. The search for 10 others from Raparin who remain missing continues.