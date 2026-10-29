Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Baghdad/Karkh Criminal Court sentenced three French nationals to life imprisonment for ISIS membership, in proceedings attended by their lawyers and representatives of the French Embassy in Iraq, the Supreme Judicial Council said on Thursday.

The three were among 47 French nationals transferred from detention facilities in northeastern Syria to Iraqi custody in 2025 on terrorism charges.

The ruling brings the number of French citizens convicted on similar charges this week to 10, after the same court handed life sentences to six others on Tuesday and a 15-year prison term to a seventh.

Read more: French lawyers challenge Iraq trials over ISIS cases