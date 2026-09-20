Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Al-Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad began the trial on Sunday of six French nationals accused of belonging to ISIS after their transfer from Syria to Iraq in 2025, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Armored military vehicles transported the defendants from their detention facility to the Baghdad/Al-Karkh Court of Appeal building under tight security, while vehicles carrying French diplomats later arrived at the courthouse.

Journalists were barred from covering the proceedings.

Iraqi judicial authorities have not publicly commented on the proceedings. Shafaq News was unable to immediately obtain comment from the Supreme Judicial Council.

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