Shafaq News- Washington

The US State Department on Sunday warned Americans of possible “unforeseen escalation” across the Middle East, urging heightened vigilance as fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) continues.

The State Department cautioned that the conflict “has the potential to escalate rapidly,” warning of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. Americans outside the Middle East were urged to “seriously reconsider” travel to or through the region. The warning also noted that US diplomatic facilities have previously been targeted and cautioned that Iran or groups supporting Tehran could attack other US interests abroad, including businesses and institutions associated with the United States.

Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Amman - September 19, 2026Event: Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of… pic.twitter.com/ToEdcVdXus — U.S. Embassy Amman (@USEmbassyJordan) September 20, 2026

US President Donald Trump cut short his weekend at Camp David and returned to the White House on Saturday, a day before his previously scheduled return. The administration gave no explanation for the change.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also shortened his upcoming US visit, i24NEWS reported. He had been expected to begin the trip in Texas before traveling to New York, but will instead fly directly to New York on the day of his UN General Assembly address and leave immediately after the speech.

A day earlier, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki announced that Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh. Saudi defenses also “thwarted attempts to target civilians and civilian infrastructure” in Bish, Taif, Farasan, and Yanbu.

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were also seen near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Flight operations at the airport experienced major disruption, with cancellations and delays before traffic began returning to normal, according to Flightradar24.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree later claimed two operations using a large number of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. The first targeted “sensitive sites” in Riyadh, while the second struck Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu.

Both operations succeeded and caused large fires, Saree said, describing them as retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on Yemen, attempts to target Sanaa, and Riyadh’s accusation that the Houthis had targeted Mecca. He vowed to continue what he called a policy of “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation.”

The renewed Saudi-Houthi confrontation follows the collapse in July of the fragile truce that had largely held since 2022. The Houthis have since advanced along Yemen’s Red Sea coast, capturing strategic territory near the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, while Saudi Arabia has responded with repeated airstrikes on Houthi-held areas. The renewed fighting has displaced more than 112,000 people in Yemen, while nearly 3,000 others have fled across the Red Sea to Djibouti, according to the United Nations.

Read more: Turkish FM: Efforts underway to ease Saudi-Houthi tensions