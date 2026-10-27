Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Baghdad/Karkh Criminal Court sentenced six French citizens to life imprisonment and a seventh to 15 years for belonging to ISIS, in proceedings attended by their lawyers and representatives of the French Embassy in Iraq.

The court described the seven as "highly dangerous," saying their activities had threatened Iraq's national security, destabilized Iraq and Syria, and encouraged terrorist attacks in other countries.

The seven were among 47 French nationals transferred from detention facilities in northeastern Syria to Iraqi custody in 2025 for prosecution on terrorism charges.

Read more: French lawyers challenge Iraq trials over ISIS cases