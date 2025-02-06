France awards Iraqi commander highest honor for counterterrorism efforts

Shafaq News/ The French government has bestowed its highest decoration on Lieut. Gen. Qais al-Muhammadawi, Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Joint Operations Command (JOC), in recognition of his counterterrorism efforts.

JOC announced on Thursday that French military leadership sent Lieut. Gen. Michel Delpit, commander of French special forces, to present the award to al-Muhammadawi. The prestigious honor was conferred for his role in tracking down remnants of ISIS, as well as for his strategic planning and coordination in mobilizing Iraqi security forces. His dedication to bolstering ties with French military advisors—particularly in the realms of training, intelligence sharing, and technical surveillance—was also cited as a factor in the recognition.

The award ceremony was attended by the JOC’s Chief of Staff, senior military department directors, several French military advisors, and representatives from NATO. In his remarks, al-Muhammadawi described the honor as a tribute not only to his achievements but to all officers and personnel serving across operational sectors. “This recognition extends to every officer, soldier, and member of the Joint Operations Command who tirelessly safeguard our nation,” he said.

He further paid homage to the sacrifices of fallen and wounded soldiers, stating that “our martyrs, our injured heroes, and their families are the true architects of victory against terrorism.”

Reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to reevaluating the role of the Global Coalition in counterterrorism efforts, al-Muhammadawi noted that the government, under the guidance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has already signed a bilateral security agreement with France in recent months. “Iraq aspires to further strengthen its relationship with France, activate a genuine strategic partnership, and enhance its capabilities to confront emerging challenges in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both nations,” he concluded.