Iraqi airstrikes kill three ISIS militants in Hamrin Mountains

Shafaq News/ Iraqi F-16 fighter jets targeted a site belonging to ISIS in the Hamrin Mountains range in Diyala governorate, killing three militants, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) reported.

According to a statement issued by the command, following the airstrike on Friday, "a unit from the 1st Division of Diyala Operations Command, in coordination with a reconnaissance force from the Military Intelligence Directorate, conducted a search operation of the strike location. The operation resulted in the discovery of three bodies of ISIS militants, along with explosive belts, hand grenades, various weapons, logistical supplies, mobile devices, and other incriminating materials."

The Hamrin Mountains in northeastern Iraq span the Diyala, Saladin, and Kirkuk governorates. This rugged terrain has long served as a hideout for insurgents due to its difficult-to-access landscape and its strategic location, connecting various regions in Iraq.

Since the fall of the ISIS territorial "caliphate" in 2017, the group has resorted to guerrilla tactics and regrouped in remote areas like the Hamrin Mountains. ISIS cells in the region have engaged in hit-and-run attacks, ambushes, and bombings, targeting both Iraqi security forces and civilians. The mountainous terrain provides cover for the remnants of ISIS militants, allowing them to evade detection and launch sporadic attacks on nearby towns and villages.

Diyala, in particular, has been a hotspot for ISIS activity. It is ethnically and religiously diverse, home to Sunnis, Shias, Kurds, and Turkmen, making it a flashpoint for sectarian violence, which ISIS has exploited to destabilize the region. Despite several military operations aimed at rooting out ISIS cells in Hamrin, the group continues to operate covertly, maintaining small but persistent pockets of fighters.