Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced Hussein Talib, former director-general of the Oil Products Distribution Company, to eight years in prison for illegally profiting from contracts with the North Refineries Company, the Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) said on Tuesday.

The ruling also requires Talib to repay 55 billion dinars ($36.18 million) linked to the contracts, according to the Commission’s statement.

Security forces arrested Talib in Baghdad in early July, hours before he was due to take the constitutional oath as a replacement member of Iraq’s parliament. His detention was part of the Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption operation targeting current and former lawmakers and government officials.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings

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