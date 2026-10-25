Shafaq News- Baghdad

Four Iraqi political and government figures arrested on corruption allegations are scheduled to face trial between October 26 and November 8, an informed source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The source said lawmaker Ziad Al-Janabi would appear in court on October 26, followed by Hussein Talib, director-general of the Oil Products Distribution Company, on October 27. Al-Azm Alliance leader Muthanna Al-Samarrai is scheduled for October 29, while Mohammed Al-Sayhoud, a senior figure in former premier Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's Reconstruction and Development Coalition, is due to stand trial on November 8.

Iraq's Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court postponed Al-Samarrai's trial on October 19 for further review after three witnesses denied any connection to the events under investigation in a case linked to former Oil Ministry official Adnan Al-Jumaili.

The four were arrested during anti-corruption operation Dawn Crackdown, which targeted current and former lawmakers and government officials. According to government statements, authorities seized billions of Iraqi dinars, millions of US dollars, and gold jewelry and bars from properties belonging to Iraqi officials and politicians.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings