Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes, artillery attacks, and explosions across several districts of southern Lebanon on Sunday, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported, days after US-mediated military talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv concluded without announced results.

The attacks concentrated on Nabatiyeh province, where Israeli warplanes struck Wadi Al-Hujeir and four artillery shells hit the Marjayoun plain. A large explosion was also reported overnight in Houla, in the Marjayoun district.

Elsewhere in the province, Israeli aircraft struck Kfar Tebnit, while a large explosion was recorded in Yahmar Al-Shaqif. An Israeli drone dropped two projectiles onto the roof of a house in Mayfadoun, as artillery fire targeted the outskirts of Mayfadoun and Zawtar Al-Sharqiya.

Shelling also struck the southern part of Baraachit and surrounding areas, including the town's nature reserve, in the Bint Jbeil district. Israeli military vehicles were spotted moving in nearby Hadatha, while artillery fire targeted Wadi Al-Slouqi.

Israeli artillery targeted Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district, while aircraft flew over the Zahrani area. NNA also reported mock air raids near Lebanon's northern border in Akkar and Hermel, involving loud aircraft noise without reported bombardment.

The attacks followed US-mediated military and technical talks between Lebanon and Israel in Tampa, Florida, on October 20 and 21, focused on implementing a June 26 framework agreement. The agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese army, and the disarmament of non-state armed groups.

The United States announced the start of pilot-zone operations in Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar Al-Gharbiyeh on July 20, but disagreements over Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah's disarmament have continued to obstruct broader implementation. Israeli forces retain positions in southern Lebanon.

The latest attacks follow months of fighting that began on March 2. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported 4,389 killed and 12,424 injured as of October 12, while the conflict has displaced more than one million people.