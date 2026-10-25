Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Monday ordered an investigation into Maysan Provincial Council Chairman Mustafa Duair over his threat of civil disobedience unless the Al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran was reopened, the prime minister's office said.

وجّه رئيس مجلس الوزراء، السيد علي فالح الزيدي، بإجراء تحقيق مع رئيس مجلس محافظة ميسان، مصطفى دعير عبدالحسن، على خلفية التصريحات التي أدلى بها يوم أمس الأحد، والتي تضمنت التهديد بإعلان حالة العصيان في حال عدم الاستجابة لفتح منفذ الشيب، فضلاً عن استخدام ألفاظ غير لائقة. ويأتي هذا التوجيه تأكيداً على ضرورة الالتزام بالقانون، واعتماد السياقات الدستورية والإدارية في التعامل مع الملفات الخدمية والإدارية، مع ترك تقدير المسؤولية القانونية المترتبة على التصريحات المذكورة إلى الجهات المختصة. — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) October 25, 2026

The office said the decision underscored the need to uphold the law and follow constitutional and administrative procedures in handling public service and administrative matters, adding that the relevant authorities would determine whether Duair's statements carried legal liability.

Duair had given Baghdad until October 29, to reopen the crossing, threatening to cut Maysan off from the rest of Iraq if his demand was not met.

His remarks came as dozens of protesters blocked the Bazargan road used by oil companies in Maysan on Sunday, with security forces deployed around the demonstration. Maysan Governor Habib Dhahir Al-Fartousi also urged the prime minister to reopen the crossing, warning of rising prices, disrupted trade, and difficulties facing travelers.

The federal government ordered the crossing closed on October 20, effective the following morning and until further notice, a Maysan Provincial Council source told Shafaq News, citing unspecified technical issues. Iran's Interior Ministry criticized the decision, saying Tehran had received no advance notification from Baghdad.