Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on Saturday appointed Ali Al-Majidi as commander of Maysan Operations Command, according to Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Al-Majidi replaces Jalil Al-Sharifi, who was removed after an investigation found that attacks on Saudi oil facilities were launched from Maysan.

A security source separately told Shafaq News that preliminary information pointed to southern desert areas in eastern Maysan as the launch zone, with security forces conducting intensive searches for drone launch platforms.

Al-Zaidi has also dismissed Maysan’s police chief and ordered its security agency directors transferred and referred for investigation over “recent security breaches.”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, denied involvement and expressed readiness to cooperate with the government investigation. No group has claimed responsibility.