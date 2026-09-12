Trump: Iran probably behind attacks on Saudi Arabia

Trump: Iran probably behind attacks on Saudi Arabia
2026-09-12T12:14:28+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump told reporters in Dublin on Saturday that Iran was “probably” behind the drone attack that forced Saudi Arabia to shut its East-West oil pipeline.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry on Friday stated that several drones launched from Iraqi territory struck the East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Madinah regions, causing injuries and damage. The kingdom will refrain from responding for now after Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi asked Riyadh to give Baghdad an opportunity to prevent further attacks from Iraqi territory, it added.

After an Iraqi investigation found that the attacks were launched from Maysan, Al-Zaidi dismissed the commander of Maysan Operations Command and later the province’s police chief.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, denied involvement and expressed readiness to cooperate with the government investigation. No group has claimed responsibility.

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