Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region Presidency on Saturday condemned attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, warning that Iraqi territory must not become a source of threats or attacks against neighboring countries.

The Presidency backed the federal government’s investigation into the attacks, adding that respect for sovereignty, good-neighborly relations, dialogue, and cooperation were essential to protecting Iraq’s security and stability.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry on Friday said several drones launched from Iraqi territory struck the East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and damage. The ministry said the Kingdom would refrain from responding for now after Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi asked Riyadh to give Baghdad an opportunity to prevent further attacks originating from Iraqi territory.

A federal Iraqi investigation found that the attacks had been launched from Maysan province, prompting Al-Zaidi to dismiss the commander of Maysan Operations Command. He later removed the province’s police chief and referred security agency directors for investigation over “recent security breaches.”