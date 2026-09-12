Iraqi Kurdistan denounces Saudi pipeline attacks

Iraqi Kurdistan denounces Saudi pipeline attacks
2026-09-12T11:18:13+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region Presidency on Saturday condemned attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, warning that Iraqi territory must not become a source of threats or attacks against neighboring countries.

The Presidency backed the federal government’s investigation into the attacks, adding that respect for sovereignty, good-neighborly relations, dialogue, and cooperation were essential to protecting Iraq’s security and stability.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry on Friday said several drones launched from Iraqi territory struck the East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and damage. The ministry said the Kingdom would refrain from responding for now after Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi asked Riyadh to give Baghdad an opportunity to prevent further attacks originating from Iraqi territory.

A federal Iraqi investigation found that the attacks had been launched from Maysan province, prompting Al-Zaidi to dismiss the commander of Maysan Operations Command. He later removed the province’s police chief and referred security agency directors for investigation over “recent security breaches.”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon