Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Saturday closed several border crossings as security authorities investigate breaches and violations at the sites, according to the Security Media Cell, one day after Saudi Arabia said drones launched from Iraqi territory struck its oil infrastructure.

The cell said administrative and security arrangements at a number of crossings required temporary closures, alongside legal measures, intensified intelligence work, investigations, and inspections to determine the circumstances of the violations and address them. The Zurbatiya and Al-Mundhiriya routes with Iran remain open to travelers.

A security source earlier told Shafaq News that the Shalamcheh crossing with Iran, east of Basra, had been temporarily closed on orders from the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, with employees and workers instructed to leave the site. No official reason for the closure was announced.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry on Friday confirmed that drones launched from Iraq struck the East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Al-Madinah regions, causing injuries and property damage. The ministry said Saudi Arabia had chosen not to respond “at this stage” following a request from the Iraqi government.

#بيان | إيقاف خط أنابيب شرق-غرب احترازياً إثر تعرضه لعدة استهدافات. pic.twitter.com/F8UG9yZEXZ — وزارة الطاقة (@MoEnergy_Saudi) September 11, 2026

Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi then dismissed the commander of Maysan Operations Command after an investigation determined that attacks targeting Saudi Arabia had been launched from a site in the province.