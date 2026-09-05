Shafaq News- Tehran/ Erbil

An Iranian tourism and road transport delegation visited border crossings in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) to discuss easing the movement of travelers and expanding road transport between Iran and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

The delegation also examined ways to improve conditions for land-based tourism and strengthen coordination between Iranian and KRG institutions overseeing the crossings.

During the visit, the delegation met with customs authorities and highway administrations in the KRG. A broader meeting brought together Iran's Consul General in Erbil, the director general of the KRG's Customs Directorate and directors of several border crossings.

The talks focused on delays and other logistical issues affecting road transport, as well as procedures for vehicles entering and leaving through the crossings.

The Iranian side called for clearer and more consistent procedures for officials and transport operators working at the border. It also provided information on international transport documents issued by the Road Transport Coordination Center and discussed cooperation with Iraqi authorities on their issuance.

The two sides reached operational agreements to expand joint work in this area, according to IRNA. ‘’The arrangements could broaden the services offered by Iran's Tourism and Road Transport Center and create further opportunities for commercial and operational cooperation,’’ it added.

Iran and the KRI are connected by three main crossings —Haji Omran, Bashmakh and Parvizkhan— which handle both passenger and commercial traffic. Bashmakh alone processed more than 1.4 million travelers in 2025, according to KRG data.

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